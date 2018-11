Could Marios Schwab be the next face of Halston? According to sources, the British designer has been in talks with Halston president Bonnie Takhar. The house has been designerless since Marco Zanini left last year, leaving the collections up to a team of in house designers.

While we love the idea of Schwab, Halston has been doing pretty well without a star designer at the helm. Takhar has yet to make a decision, but our eyes are peeled.