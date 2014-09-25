StyleCaster
Share

20 Ways to Dress Like a Schoolgirl Without Looking Like a Total Cliché

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Ways to Dress Like a Schoolgirl Without Looking Like a Total Cliché

Kristen Bousquet
by
21 Shares
20 Ways to Dress Like a Schoolgirl Without Looking Like a Total Cliché
19 Start slideshow

For better or worse, there’s no denying that schoolgirl uniforms have been cemented (and fetishized) in pop culture (thanks, Britney Spears and creepy porn videos.) The fact remains, however, that certain aspects of classic school uniforms are quite on-trend for fall—miniskirts, pleats, prim button ups—and there are ways to pull off a collegiate-inspired look without appearing as if you’re a total cliché.

MORE: 35 Celebrities Who Were Sorority Girls in College

To make a schoolgirl look appropriate for a modern woman, be sure to stay away from entire outfits that are reminiscent of uniforms. For example, don’t wear a plaid miniskirt with a white button down, a blazer, knee-socks, and oxfords—that’s veering into costume territory. Instead, pair each of those things with other fall staples—an oversized sweater and tights with your plaid mini; knee-high boots with your knee-socks so they just peek out of the top; a white button-down with a solid swingy skirt.

And, for the love of all things holy, don’t even think about wearing pigtails or braids.

MORE: 50 Smart Celebrities Who Went to Ivy League Schools

Here, we’ve gathered 20 of our favorite schoolgirl-inspired looks that any modern woman could easily pull off for work, school or play.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: The Glam and Glitter

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: The Cherry Blossom Girl

Photo: Extra Petite

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Damsel in Dior

Photo: Fashion Hot Box

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Peace Love Shea

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Nanys Klozet

Photo: The Flip Side

Photo: Frassy

Photo: The Glam and Glitter

Photo: Fashion Mugging

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Bewitching in Black: An Editorial

Bewitching in Black: An Editorial
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share