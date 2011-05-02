A Fashion School Girl Gets Glam: STYLECASTER MAKEOVER

StyleCasters adorable Junior Team Member, Tahlia, felt that she had fallen into a bit of a style rut. Tahlia, a freshman at FIT, came to us begging for a transformation! As a student, its easy to fall into the roll out of bed and head to class bleary-eyed routine, but Tahlia has big aspirations to flourish in the fashion world.

When it comes to success in this industry (and really any industry), appearances do matter. Ill never forget a little lesson that is commonplace in the fashion world: always dress for the position you want in the future. If youre a fashion assistant, dress like youre a fashion director. If youre a secretary, dress like you could be the CEO of the company. People will take notice and wonder why someone who looks so put together hasnt been promoted to the position they look like they were born for.

Take a trip with Tahlia, DKNY, Mizu Salon and Pamela Taylor, and watch Tahlia’s magical day unfold. She’s ready for the big-time now! Knock ’em dead, Tahlia!