The Best Gifts ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Will Want to Own as They Wait For a Possible Movie

Since the series’ end in 2020, fans have been on the hunt for the best Schitt’s Creek gifts to remember the Emmy-winning comedy series.

Schitt’s Creek, created by father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, premiered on CBS Television in Canada in January 2015. The debuted in the United States on Pop TV a month. Schitt’s Creek—which the formerly wealthy Rose family as they lose their fortune and relocate to a motel in the small town of Schitt’s Creek—ran for six seasons until its series finale in April 2020.

Though it started with modest ratings, the show went on to become a massive success, with five Emmys and more than 10 nominations. At the 2020 Emmy awards, the show swept all four acting categories with wins for its main four cast members: Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose), Dan Levy (David Rose) and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose). The series also took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

In an interview with E! News in 2020, Dan discussed the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek movie.” I would love for there to be. I’m not ruling it out,” he said at the time. “It’s very flattering that people want to know, but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath.”

As fans wait to see if that dream will ever become a reality, there are tons of Schitt’s Creek gifts to remember the show with. Ahead are the best Schitt’s Creek gifts give yourself or the Schitt superfans in your life.

Decorate your kitchen with this tea towel featuring Moira’s iconic phrase to her family: “Fold in the cheese.”

“Ew, David” was one of Alexis’s many catchphrases on Schitt’s Creek. Here’s a timely spin on the motto.

This T-shirt features iconic outfits from several Schitt’s Creek main characters, including David, Moira and Johnny.

This tongue-and-cheek notebook features David’s face, as well as the phrase, “My Schitt List.”

Wear all of Moira’s iconic hairstyles and wigs with this T-shirt.

No Schitt’s Creek fan can go without owning the complete DVD collection. This set also includes unseen footage you may have missed while binge-watching Netflix.

The Rosebud Motel was the home of the Rose family for a long time. Wear the motel’s logo with this chic tote bag.

Whatever the occasion, your friends will be honored to be called the “Schitt.” Celebrate them with this fun card.

If you can’t go a day without quoting, “Ew, David,” this T-shirt is for you.

The Rose Apothecary is one of the most memorable stores from Schitt’s Creek. Remember it with this crewneck sweatshirt.

Pray to Moira, Johnny, Alexis and David each night with these Schitt’s Creek-themed prayer candles.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.