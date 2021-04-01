StyleCaster
The Best Gifts ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Fans Will Want to Own as They Wait For a Possible Movie

"Schitt's Creek" Gifts
Photo: Redbubble. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECSTER.

Since the series’ end in 2020, fans have been on the hunt for the best Schitt’s Creek gifts to remember the Emmy-winning comedy series.

Schitt’s Creek, created by father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, premiered on CBS Television in Canada in January 2015. The debuted in the United States on Pop TV a month. Schitt’s Creek—which the formerly wealthy Rose family as they lose their fortune and relocate to a motel in the small town of Schitt’s Creek—ran for six seasons until its series finale in April 2020.

Though it started with modest ratings, the show went on to become a massive success, with five Emmys and more than 10 nominations. At the 2020 Emmy awards, the show swept all four acting categories with wins for its main four cast members: Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose), Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose), Dan Levy (David Rose) and Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose). The series also took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series.

In an interview with E! News in 2020, Dan discussed the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek movie.” I would love for there to be. I’m not ruling it out,” he said at the time. “It’s very flattering that people want to know, but I would just say generally I think you need to let the good things settle for a minute. Let people finish the show. Let people sort of take a breath.”

As fans wait to see if that dream will ever become a reality, there are tons of Schitt’s Creek gifts to remember the show with. Ahead are the best Schitt’s Creek gifts give yourself or the Schitt superfans in your life.

“Fold in the Cheese” Kitchen Towel

"Schitt's Creek" Fold in the Cheese Towel

Image: Moonlight Makers.

'Fold in the Cheese' Kitchen Towel 14.95
Decorate your kitchen with this tea towel featuring Moira’s iconic phrase to her family: “Fold in the cheese.”

“Ew, COVID” Face Mask

"Schitt's Creek" Ew COVID Mask

Image: Scocc.

'Ew, COVID' Face Mask 7.11
“Ew, David” was one of Alexis’s many catchphrases on Schitt’s Creek. Here’s a timely spin on the motto.

Schitt’s Creek Outfits T-Shirt

"Schitt's Creek" Outfits T-Shirt

Image: Redbubble.

'Schitt's Creek' Outfits T-Shirt $21.56
This T-shirt features iconic outfits from several Schitt’s Creek main characters, including David, Moira and Johnny.

“My Schitt List” Notebook

"Schitt's Creek" Notebook

Image: Define Design 11.

'My Schitt List' Notebook 22
This tongue-and-cheek notebook features David’s face, as well as the phrase, “My Schitt List.”

Moira Hairstyles T-Shirt

"Schitt's Creek" Moira Hair T-Shirt

Image: Redbubble.

Moira Hairstyles T-Shirt $19.90
Wear all of Moira’s iconic hairstyles and wigs with this T-shirt.

Schitt’s Creek Complete DVD Collection

"Schitt's Creek" DVD Complete Collection

Image: Lionsgate.

'Schitt's Creek' Complete DVD Collection 37.01
No Schitt’s Creek fan can go without owning the complete DVD collection. This set also includes unseen footage you may have missed while binge-watching Netflix.

Rosebud Motel Tote Bag

"Schitt's Creek" Rosebud Motel Tote Bag

Image: Redbubble.

'Rosebud Motel' Tote Bag $15.19
The Rosebud Motel was the home of the Rose family for a long time. Wear the motel’s logo with this chic tote bag.

“You Are the Schitt” Card

"Schitt's Creek" Birthday Card

Image: Vextsan.

'You Are the Schitt' Card 5.68
Whatever the occasion, your friends will be honored to be called the “Schitt.” Celebrate them with this fun card.

“Ew, David” T-Shirt

"Schitt's Creek" Ew, David T-Shirt

Image: Redbubble.

'Ew, David' T-Shirt $19.90
If you can’t go a day without quoting, “Ew, David,” this T-shirt is for you.

Rose Apothecary Sweatshirt

"Schitt's Creek" Rose Apothecary Sweatshirt

Image: Redbubble.

Rose Apothecary Sweatshirt $37.75
The Rose Apothecary is one of the most memorable stores from Schitt’s Creek. Remember it with this crewneck sweatshirt.

Schitt’s Creek Candles

"Schitt's Creek" Candles

Image: Do Pray Tell.

'Schitt's Creek' Candles 59.99
Pray to Moira, Johnny, Alexis and David each night with these Schitt’s Creek-themed prayer candles.

