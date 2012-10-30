Schiaparelli Relaunch Delayed Until Next Summer

Earlier this year, Italian businessman announced Diego Della Valle announced plans to stage a highly-publicized relaunch of cult label Schiaparelli, which closed back in 1954 (Elsa Schiaparelli herself died in 1973). The relaunch announcement was carefully timed to coincide, of course, with the Met Costume Institute’s grand exhibit celebrating both Schiaparelli and Miuccia Prada over the summer (above, some visuals from that exhibit). Ambitious plans to give the label a bold new direction were announced, with a launch date tentatively set for early 2013.

Now, WWD reports that those plans have been pushed back quite significantly—to more like mid-2013.

Schiaparelli spokeswoman Farida Khelfa said the first collection would probably be shown in “June or July” next year rather than January, as previously revealed. That’s because Schiaparelli’s owner, Italian business titanDiego Della Valle, has yet to select a designer for the project. “We hope soon,” Khelfa said, flashing a big smile.

Just a few weeks ago, Ines de la Fressange revealed that she was doing a bit of creative consulting for Schiaparelli, and that Della Valle was planning to announce a new designer for the label “soon.” Still, however, no new designer has been named, and the label risks losing the momentum created by the Costume Institute exhibit.



