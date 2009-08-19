Scene by Scene of The September Issue

Are you as excited about tonight’s MoMA premiere of The September Issue as we are? If so, you’ve also been eating up each and every clip of the movie that gets released.

Here are the two latest leaks.

There aren’t as many great sound bites as before, but Grace Coddington does say, “I’m one of the last remaining fashion editors to dress the girls…I guess I’m a bit old fashioned.”

And not only did they have to fix Sienna Miller’s teeth (and body?), there was the problem of her mousy, dirty hair and a terrible wig. That’s how she ended up with a slicked-back bun. Don’t worry Sienna; we’ve been there. In fact, we’re rocking that same bun right now.

[Racked, The Cut]