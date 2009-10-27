Scarlett Johansson’s Broadway Debut

The recent trend of our favorite Hollywood movie stars transitioning to center stage stardom, is by far more exciting than any of their movie releases. Although we love reading about Jude Law and his lot of children with lots of ladies, we’re happier watching him live in action playing Hamlet in the Shakespearean classic. Also Sienna Miller is doing some scandalous things on Broadway, in the show After Miss Julie.

Scarlett Johansson‘s latest project will be starring on Broadway along side Liev Schreiber in a show titled A View From the Bridge. Set in New York in the 1950s, the play celebrates the neighborhood that once was underneath the Brooklyn Bridge. Based on the experiences of a close-knit Italian community, where Liev, an older Longshoreman becomes romantically enthralled with his niece Scarlett, a young 17-year-old.

We’ll definitely be waiting on the rush line for tickets as soon as the show previews on December 28. The show officially opens on January 24 and will run for 14 weeks.