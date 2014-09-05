Scarlett Johansson Welcomes a Baby Girl (and Gave Her a Very Normal Name)

In a bit of happy news, congratulations are certainly in order for Scarlett Johansson and her fiance Romain Dauriac, who welcomed a baby girl Thursday.

A spokesman for the 29-year-old actress confirmed to the AP that the couple have named the tot Rose (yes, we’re adding it to our list of maverick celebrities who actually gave their kids normal names) and that mom and baby are both doing well.

We bet the baby is a beauty, though we likely won’t find out anytime soon, as the couple supports the No Kids Policy, the celebrity effort to keep famous folks’ children out of the public eye.

Johansson and Dauriac, a French former journalist, have been engaged since September 2013, and this is the first child for both. Good luck to the happy family!