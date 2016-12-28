Scarlett Johansson Is the Top-Grossing Actor of 2016

It’s safe to say that it was a good year for Scarlett Johansson, who was just named the top-grossing actor of 2016. Well, perhaps it’s not safe to say that, since this year was so fraught, but at very least, we hope she’s somewhere savoring the fact that her films brought in more than any other actor’s this year.

As Forbes reports, Captain America: Civil War and Hail, Caesar!—both starring Johansson—brought in $1.2 billion around the world at theaters. She beat out the second-highest grossing actors, her Captain America costars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr., by 50 million bucks. (They tied for second.)

After the top three, the other highest-grossing actors of 2016 include Margot Robbie, Amy Adams, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Felicity Jones, and Will Smith. Robbie is a relatively new member of the superstar cadre, and has Suicide Squad‘s massive box office success to thank for her No. 4 spot on the list. As for Smith, well—he’s been holding it down since before many of us were born, so—massive props to Smith for his continued success.

It’s important to note here that Johansson may be the top-grossing actor, meaning that her films brought in more than any other actors this year, but she is not the highest-paid actor. That honor goes to a man, of course. More precisely, that honor goes to … The Rock. Yeah, not cool. We look forward to the day that the woman who brings in more money than any other actor with her films is paid more than any other actor. Until then, carry on, 2016. You only have three more days.