Scarlett Johansson Stuns in Moon-Green Armani Privé at the ‘Iron Man 2’ Premiere

Scarlett Johansson at the world premiere of Iron Man 2 in L.A. Photo: INFevents.com

Scarlett Johannson didn’t pull her usual retro silhouette last night at the L.A. premiere of Iron Man 2. Instead, the actress, who plays the red-haired, sexy character Black Widow in the movie stunned in a sculptural triple silk organza lam Armani Priv dress trimmed with old-school crinoline. But the kicker? An unexpected moon green hue that went well with ScarJo’s fair skin.

Finishing the look, the singer-actress was smart to go with a fresh, bronzed beauty look, loosely up-swept hair and dazzling accessories. What do you think of Mrs. Ryan Reynolds’ all-glam look? Let us know in the comments!

ScarJo with Samuel Jackson. Photo: Michael Buckner for WireImage

