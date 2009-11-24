Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds Hit Griffin for Birthday

Our beloved Scarlett Johansson celebrated her 25th birthday with husband Ryan Reynolds, friends, and family Saturday night at club Griffin in NYC; with dancing until the break of dawn and a traditional New York late night favorite, pizza!

ScarJo is in town on business rehearsing for her Broadway debut A View From the Bridge. Seems like Broadway is slowly becoming a Hollywood trend? First with Susan Sarandon and then Jude Law and Sienna Miller; we wonder who will be next?

Because it’s fun to go out and witness celebs living their so-called normal lives, we’ve found our top 10 clubs to go to for celebrity sightings in NY and LA. Will you spot the next starlet?

New York City

1.The Rose Bar. Spotted: The Olsen twins, Michelle Williams, Britney Spears, Mischa Barton, the cast of Gossip Girl.

2.The Standard Hotel‘s Boom Boom Room (or is it QT now?) Spotted: Madonna, Rachel Roy, Lindsay Lohan.

3.The Box. Spotted: Jude Law, Sienna Miller, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel Weisz, Josh Lucas.

4.SL (Simyone Lounge) Spotted: Rihanna.

5.Avenue Spotted: John Mayer, Chace Crawford.

Los Angeles

1.Area Spotted: Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton.

2.Hyde Spotted: Nicole Richie.

3.Playhouse Spotted: The Hills cast in almost every episode, Lindsay Lohan.

4. Coco de Ville Spotted: Kate Beckinsale and the Kardashian sisters.

5.Voyeur Spotted: Jon Gosselin (if you consider him a celebrity), Lindsay Lohan, Kim Kardashian.

Notice how Lohan pops up at almost every club…