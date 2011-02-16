Scarlett Johansson Promotes Mango Ad Campaign

Scarlett Johansson had us saying ‘Hola Madrid!’ this morning as she stepped into Penelope Cruz’s shoes to promote her new ad campaign for Mango. Johansson is set to replace her Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-star as the face of the Spanish retailer’s Fall 2009 ad campaign.

Channeling one of Mad Men‘s sexy secretaries, Mrs. Ryan Reynolds wore a high-waisted, curve -hugging pencil skirt and a ruffled silk top at a Madrid press conference. It looks like those hours of working out with trainer to the stars Tracy Andersen are starting to pay off; Johansson looked toned, svelte and dare we say, a little less curvy than usual? What do you think of Scarlett’s new physique?