Scarlett Johansson: Pics from New MANGO Campaign

Scarlett Johansson graces the pages of MANGO’s ad campaign yet again. This time, it’s for Spring 2010, revealing (obviously) gorgeous images of the young starlet clad in the European mass retailer’s designs. We love how her blank stare draws focus to not only the clothing, but to her beautiful caramel-colored shoulder-length locks. The new cut gives her a fabulously fresh look for spring that we want to copy now.

While we’re thinking that this is the best look yet for the He’s Just Not That Into You star, Scar Jo is one of many celebs who have undergone some major hair transformations over the years. Here’s a list of her most memorable ‘dos:

1998 to 2002



2003 to 2004



2005 to 2006



2007 to 2008



2009 to 2010



Which Scarjo look is your fave?



