Scarlett Johansson’s Chic Tin Man Oscars Look Shows Off Her Tattoo

Although I couldn’t get enough of her as Black Widow in Avengers, this year, Scarlett Johansson stepped out of the superhero scene and into the drama with her role in Marriage Story. ScarJo has been nominated for award after award for her work in this dramatic film, and we’re not mad about it. Not only has it been a pleasure to see the actress get some nominations this year, but Scarlett Johansson’s Oscars look 2020 is the icing on the cinematic cake. The Marriage Story actress stepped onto the Oscars red carpet wearing a truly jaw-dropping gown.

After ScarJo showed off her back tattoo during the 2020 Golden Globes, we knew that the actress would step it up even further during the 2020 Oscars—and she did not disappoint. Johansson’s slinky, sexy gown was truly one to behold, and the perfect ensemble for an Academy Award nominee. The metallic details on her silver custom Oscar De La Renta dress were sheer perfection, and we can’t get over it. Emphasis on sheer, BTW. The boned bodice showed peeks of Johansson’s skin beneath a flesh-toned mesh, with strings of silver draped overtop.

Aside from a glitzy clutch, Johansson ignored the night’s statement necklace trend and kept her accessories minimal, wearing a simple bracelet and diamond drop earrings, and letting her gown’s intricate design speak for itself. She did have a few strands of what appeared to be silver tinsel woven into her updo, though. Subtle, but fun! Of course, she hit the carpet with fiancé Colin Jost.

Oh, and Johansson’s incredibly eye-catching back tattoo made yet another appearance. She’s been loving using a strapless silhouette to show it off this award season!

It should come as no surprise that Scarlett Johansson is among the nominees for the 2020 Oscars. Not only is she nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress (for her work in Marriage Story), but ScarJo is also nominated for the Best Supporting Actress (for her work in Jojo Rabbit). Talk about double header, y’all. It’s been an incredible year for Scarlett Johansson, and we don’t see her success letting up any time soon.