Scarlett Johansson’s Salary for ‘Black Widow’ Just Majorly Boosted Her Net Worth

Even though Disney has pushed back its release date, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universal know that Black Widow is officially in post-production. What that means (aside from a longer wait) is that Scarlett Johansson’s net worth just got a nice boost. The 35-year-old actress stars in the film alongside Florence Pugh, and is kicking off Black Widow‘s solo franchise with a bang.

Based off of past salary reports for MCU actors, we know that Oscar-nominated ScarJo is doing pretty well for herself. That said, there’s no argument that some of her male counterparts—like former co-star Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark in the Avengers franchise—are making more than her. Johansson alluded to this in an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she admitted that while she’s fortunate, the gender pay gap is part of a “larger problem.”

“I am very fortunate,” she confessed. “I make a really good living, and I’m proud to be an actress who’s making as much as many of my male peers at this stage… I think every woman has [been underpaid], but unless I’m addressing it as a larger problem, for me to talk about my own personal experience with it feels a little obnoxious. It’s part of a larger conversation about feminism in general.”

Still, ScarJo is far from scrounging for more when it comes to her salary. Read on below to see just how much she makes from her MCU films.

How much did she earn for Avengers: Endgame?

Marvel’s Avengers franchise follows a scaled payment structure for its talent, with actors like Johansson falling into the same category as peers Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth. Back in 2015, Variety reports that the trio were likely earning up to $15 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron each.

That said, Avengers: Endgame rounded out the franchise with its highest-grossing film yet (actually, it was the highest-grossing film ever). Actors typically earn a percentage of the box office, so it’s entirely plausible that ScarJo made significantly more for her final appearance as Black Widow in the Avengers universe.

How much did she make for Black Widow (2020)?

While it’s possible she made more on last year’s Avengers: Endgame, reports generally conclude that Marvel pays their lead actors a similar rate of $15 million for the first film of any standalone franchise. For ScarJo, that means she’s likely making the same on Black Widow.

What is her net worth?

Johansson’s exact salaries remain up for debate, but sources like Wealthy Persons estimate her total net worth at $180 million as of April 2020.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.