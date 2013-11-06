Scarlett Johansson and Matthew McConaughey Are Super-Glam in D&G’s Short Film

When it comes to fashion films, most are too “huh?!” for their own good, but this one—for Dolce & Gabbana’s The One scent—is pretty charming and has some serious film heavyweights involved.

Called “Street of Dreams,” the black-and-white short is directed by none other than Martin Scorsese (who’s excited for “The Wolf of Wall Street,” by the way?!) and stars brand faces Matthew McConaughey and a lovely Scarlett Johansson. The cinematic style of the film definitely evokes both the grandeur of the golden years of Hollywood, and the emotion of European movie icons.

Take a quick break this afternoon and check out the short film above!