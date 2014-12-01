Scarlett Johansson Marries Romain Dauriac in Secret Ceremony

If a new report is to be believed, congrats are in order for Scarlett Johansson and French journalist Romain Dauriac, who tired the knot in a secret ceremony, sources confirmed to Page Six.

“Scarlett and Romain were married in a very intimate ceremony after the birth of their daughter. They kept the wedding a big secret because they both wanted privacy,” the source said.

It was assumed the couple would marry in Dauriac’s native Paris, but the source said the wedding took place at a secret location in the US, away from the spotlight of Hollywood or Johansson’s home town of New York—perhaps in a “remote and natural location, such as Colorado,” Page Six speculated.

In October, Duriac was seen wearing a gold band, and in November, rumors that they had married resurfaced when Johansson, 30, was spotted—you guessed it—wearing a what looks like a wedding band on her left hand, underneath her engagement ring.

The actress gave birth to the couple’s first child, Rose, in early September, and was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds.

Whether they’re married or not, we wish the happy couple all the best!