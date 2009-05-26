Scarlett Johansson is Still a Musician

Ummmmmm Scarlett Johansson. That’s quite enough. We tolerated the Tom Waits, Cure, and Jeff Buckley covers. But duets with Pete Yorn? Yeahhh, that’s enough Scar Jo.

However, I appreciate her effort to sing on Break Up and not just breathily stage whispering. Any fans of Scarlett Johansson, Pete Yorn or She & Him, you can hear the single, “Realtor” here.

The album Break Up is set for release on September 8th.

Sorry for being so nasty, but my blood sugar’s at a perilous low and someone just ate the last chocolate chip cookie in this office.