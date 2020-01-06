Scarlett Johansson’s Jaw-Dropping Golden Globes Dress Shows Off Her Back Tattoo

Scroll To See More Images

After starring as Black Widow in Avengers, Scarlett Johansson took a different dive into the dramatic (Say that five times fast.) with Marriage Story. ScarJo has been all over the Hollywood scene lately, and frankly, we’re not mad about it. Not only has it been a pleasure to see the actress grace our screens, but Scarlett Johansson’s 2020 Golden Globes look has become yet another perk of the celeb’s busy year. The Marriage Story actress stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a truly head-turning gown.

As if getting to see Scarlett Johansson on screen the entire year wasn’t enough of a blessing, her scarlet red (we see what you did there, ScarJo) custom Vera Wang gown just became the sartorial cherry on top. The plunging neckline and gigantic bow detailing of the super-sultry dress added the perfect amount of flair to the ensemble. Did it hurt when you fell from style heaven, ScarJo? Because this look is seriously angelic.

Also, check out that rare glimpse of ScarJo’s back tattoo!

But what’s an ensemble without the accessories? Scarlett Johansson paired the gorgeous gown with shimmering diamond necklace from Bulgari. From the ornate bow in the back to vivid rouge hue, this outfit was truly a sight to behold. I mean, even fiancé Colin Jost couldn’t help but to steal a kiss while posing for pics.

The year 2020 marks the fifth Golden Globe nomination for Scarlett Johansson. While she’s never managed to snag a win, perhaps the new decade brings luck for the actress. ScarJo is nominated for her role in Marriage Story—a film which had a limited release in theaters, and then went straight to Netflix. If you don’t have a Netflix account, you might want to steal a password to see Scarlett Johansson in this one.