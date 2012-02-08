Scarlett Johansson Gets Sexy With Her BFF

Just in case you didn’t know, this is the year of Joseph Gordon-Levitt — you know, the cutie pie from 500 Days of Summer and more recently 50/50. Not only is the actor starring in a slew of films this year (he’s nailed four major movies already!), he’s also making his first directorial debut.

According to TheHollywood Reporter, Joseph’s taking a seat in the director’s chair for the first time with his latest untitled comedy, which will feature the likes of Scarlett Johansson. However, Joseph will not just be directing the movie, which he wrote — he’ll be starring in it too. Talk about multitasking!

No concrete plotlines have been released as of yet, but Jo’s publicists released a statement saying that the movie focuses on “a modern day Don Juan and his journey to become less of a selfish dick.” Naturally we’re hoping this will result in the “untimely” coupling of ScarJo and JGL, a.k.a. our fave celeb BFFs.

These tend to be the best kind of comedies and we’ll definitely be putting it under our “to see” list!