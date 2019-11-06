Scarlett Johansson Looks Like Royalty With a Hint of Dominatrix In This Sexy Dress

Scroll To See More Images

Ever since Scarlett Johansson graced America’s screens in the classic romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You, I’ve been a big ole fan. (Yes, I know she’s been around a lot longer than that movie. It was just my ScarJo tipping point, OK?) The actress has a kind of classic beauty, and I can never get enough. And, at the premiere of her new film Marriage Story, Scarlett Johansson showed up on the red carpet in an outfit that reminded me once again why I love her so.

Dressed in a seriously sexy Louis Vuitton gown, Scarlett Johansson posed for photographers on the Marriage Story red carpet. The stunning dress comes straight off the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 runway, and fit ScarJo like a damn glove. In its entirety, the ensemble is very royalty-meets-dominatrix, and I’m obsessed. The deep purple on the skirt of the dress makes me think of queendoms and royalty, while the zipper details on the bodice of the dress give us a little BDSM moment. Put the two together, and you’ve got one seriously gorgeous gown.

With an expertly executed pouf, red lips and subtle eye makeup, Scarlett Johansson’s beauty look accentuates the sexy Louis Vuitton dress perfectly. Throw in the actress’ statement earrings for a bit of an unexpected twist, and ScarJo is easily on her way to winning best dressed for 2019.

Johansson not only stars in the sartorial section of my heart, but also in the upcoming Netflix film Marriage Story. ScarJo plays Nicole Barber, a woman going through a coast-to-coast divorce with her husband Charlie (played by Adam Driver, no less!)—and things get a little complicated, pushing both characters to extremes. The film has a limited release in theaters starting November 6, until it finally releases on Netflix on December 6, 2019. I, for one, can’t wait to cozy up with a mug of hot cocoa and stare at Scarlett Johansson for the entirety of the film.