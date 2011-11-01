Scarlett Johansson Defends Steamy Cell Phone Pictures

While many celebrities play it super coy when it comes to their private parts, the curvy and beautiful Scarlett Johansson is owning up to those nude photos that led to a massive FBI investigation last month. In fact, she’s doing more than that — she’s explaining why she took them! “I know my best angles,” the actress told Vanity Fair.

She appears on the mag’s December cover, and she wasn’t shy about who she was sending them to either. “Those are old, from three years ago,” she insists. “They were sent to my husband.” Well, her ex-husband, that is. I guess ScarJo and Ryan Reynolds couldn’t take the distance when she was off filming something, so she sent him a little somethin’ somethin’ to keep the homefires burning.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s not like I was shooting a porno — although there’s nothing wrong with that either,” she adds. Considering her many, many men, I’m not totally surprised she has a such a lax attitude about sharing her sexuality with the media. (But I’m still glad she’s being so open about it.)

Trust me, there’s nothing wrong with a little sexy pic action, especially when you’re married — and especially when you know your B&B (booty and boobs) are a hot selling point.