Vanity Fair is always a pleasure to read thanks to its flawless balance of high art, fashion, and celebrity content, which is why we were stoked to hear that the publication would be launching a French edition, which hits stands on Wednesday. And now, the cover for the inaugural issue of Vanity Fair France has hit the web—and Scarlett Johansson is the cover girl.

While there’s no denying ScarJo looks pretty, we’re a bit disappointed. The mag dubs Johansson the “ideal transatlantic muse,” and we don’t exactly understand why. Yes, she’s dating French creative agency manager Romain Dauriac, and she’s spending a lot of time in France—but we just think that a French actress like Marion Cotillard would have been a stronger choice, especially as it is the first issue.

“She has every quality imaginable—the elegance, beauty, wit and impertinence that would make her a perfectly decent Parisian if she decides to move permanently into the apartment she has bought in Paris not far from here,” editorial director Michel Denisot said at a press conference. (Yes, the launch of Vanity Fair France apparently needs its own press conference.)

Frankly, we would think their cover girl would be a bit more than a “perfectly decent Parisian,” and that the “American girl in Paris” angle is definitely hackneyed. Even Carrie Bradshaw’s fictional editors at her fictional newspaper on “Sex and the City” rejected that concept when she pitched it back in 2004!

What do you think of Vanity Fair France’s first cover?

