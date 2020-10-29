Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Wed in a Secret Ceremony & The Announcement Is Genius

Hands down, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s secret wedding announcement was done in the best way possible. The Marriage Story actress, 35, and SNL vet, 38, revealed that they recently tied the knot via an Instagram post shared by Meals on Wheels America—and their only “wedding wish” is for fans to donate to the organization to celebrate.

After postponing their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, the newlyweds reportedly held an “intimate ceremony” where only immediate family members and friends were in attendance. Meals on Wheels America explained all the precautions the couple took in their Instagram announcement: “We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC,” read their caption.

The organization added, “Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.” Instead of sharing a photo of the happy couple, Meals on Wheels shared a postcard of the Staten Island Ferry with the phrase “Jost Married” on the flick.

According to sources for TMZ, Johansson and Jost’s wedding took place in the Palisades, NY, where the Black Widow actress owns a home (she purchased the $4 million home—dubbed the “Ivy House”—in 2018.) The couple’s nuptials come over a year after they first got engaged in May 2019, after two years of dating. Johansson first linked with Jost in 2017 after meeting on SNL, where Jost serves as a writer and co-host of the “Weekend Update.”

In December of 2019, Johansson made her sixth appearance on the late-night series and used her opening monologue to give a sweet shoutout to her then-fiancé: “I just want to say that this place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here. Merry Christmas,” she said before landing a kiss on Jost.

Johansson and Jost’s wedding marks the third time the Avengers alum has walked down the aisle. She was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and later married journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014. Johansson and Dauriac welcomed their daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, now 6, before divorcing in 2017. As for Jost, this is the comedian’s first marriage.