Hi—Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost’s Golden Globes PDA Was Hot Hot Hot!

Scroll To See More Images

The Golden Globes is focused on the best and brightest in film and television today. HBO’s Succession took home best television drama. Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home best actress for Amazon’s Fleabag. And Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the Golden Globes 2020 took home hottest red carpet couple.

The pair’s pre-show photos were absolutely stunning tonight. Johansson opted for a gorgeous—and plunging!—red Vera Wang dress. Her fiancé, Saturday Night Live’s Jost, looked classic and handsome in his Armani tux. We’re wondering if he tied that bow tie himself or if he got a little help from his soon-to-be-bride…

Johansson and Jost are newly engaged and always crush the red carpet. But tonight, they seemed especially special. Jost and Golden Globe nominee Johansson appeared closer than ever. The two shared sweet moments, smiles and laughs throughout their journey down the red carpet, paying no mind to the cameras. They even kissed in front of everyone! And they seemed truly elated. Jost and Johansson’s body language feels comfortable and easy. The pair couldn’t keep their eyes off each other, and we couldn’t keep our eyes off of them.

Johannson is nominated tonight for her role as Nicole Barber in Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. The actress shared a kiss with co-star Laura Dern, who took home Best Supporting Actress in a motion picture this evening for Marriage Story. All of the actors in Baumbach’s film showed their range and true acting chops. Johansson really dove into a nuanced and tender performance, sharing heart-wrenching and incredibly intense moments with her on-screen husband, Adam Driver. But Johansson seemed anything but nervous on the red carpet with Jost on her arm. Whether she takes home Best Performance by an Actress in A Motion Picture tonight or not, she’s a winner!

The pair seems so in love. 2020 is starting strong for this creative and incredibly attractive couple. It can only go up from here! At the end of 2019, Johansson hosted SNL for the third time. She made a few jokes at her fiancé’s expense, but it was all in good fun. The couple didn’t have any sketches together, but Jost appeared in his fiancé’s Avenger’s themed monologue. He also returned at the end when Johansson said goodnight to SNL viewers. They even shared a kiss at the end of the night as the cast members hugged and congratulated one another on a job well done. Check out Johansson’s monologue below. She opted for red that night too…seems to be her color.

Let’s just say we’re beyond excited to see wedding photos when these two lovebirds tie the knot.