Here’s How ScarJo’s Baby Is Getting Along With Her Daughter With Her Ex-Husband

Since her son’s birth, there hasn’t been much news about Scarlett Johansson‘s baby with Colin Jost. But we do know is that the new parents are “elated” about their newborn son.

Johansson and Jost, who married in October 2020 after three years of dating, welcomed their first child together, a son named Cosmo, in August. Jost confirmed the birth in an Instagram post on August 18. “Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much,” he shared in an Instagram post at the time. “Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks,” Jost also joked, tagging his SNL co-star, Michael Che. In the caption, Jost included the hashtags,”#wegotawaywithitforalongtime #nokidspolicy #we’regoingtodisneyworld”

The news came days before Jost announced at a stand-up show in Connecticut that he and Johansson were expecting a baby together. “We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” he said at the time. Cosmo is Johansson and Jost’s first child together. The Marvel star also has a daughter named Rose Dorothy with ex-husband Romain Dauriac, whom she was married to from 2014 to 2017.

A source told People that Johansson and Jost wanted Cosmo to fit in with Rose, which is what he’s done since he was born. “They wanted this child who will fit right into their lives since they already have her daughter,” the insider said. “They are an awesome couple, both talented, smart and clever. They will be the best parents.” The source continued, “They are very private but elated over the baby. They are both so happy and madly in love with the baby.”

As for how Jost is faring as a first-time father, the insider noted that the Saturday Night Live cast member is exceeding expectations. “Colin is considerate and helpful in everyday life so adding one more to the mix should be fine,” the source said. “The baby is the best thing ever for both of them.”

The source also noted that Johansson and Jost have worked as a team to take care of Cosmo around the clock since he was born. “Each has a great sense of humor which will help with the added duties and stress of a newborn,” the insider said. “His quick wit will help them through sleepless nights and any other issues that arise with a baby. Being able to laugh together is a great marital asset. The source continued, “Having great communication helps when this added layer of responsibility enters their lives. They are happy. And now is a good time to get used to their new lifestyle.”