Scarlett Johansson’s Asymmetrical Ensemble Is Unique from Every Angle

Alert the media: Black Widow is on the loose. I’m talking, of course, not about the spider, but the character from the Avengers universe. With Avengers: Endgame arriving in theaters soon, there have been myriad events where the cast has looked incredible. In London, Black Widow herself—or, rather, the woman who plays her so well—Scarlett Johansson attended an Avengers: Endgame fan event, and her outfit was stunning from all angles.

The actress arrived to the fan event on Wednesday in a drop-dead gorgeous, all-black Tom Ford ensemble. Johansson’s suit, which was featured in Tom Ford’s Spring/Summer 2019 runway show, was anything but ordinary. The jacket boasted asymmetrical details which made it look almost like a piece of art. While a sleeve covered her right arm, the actress’ left arm was bare. Y’all know what that means—the infamous half-jacket trend is back on my fashion radar.

ICYMI, I noticed the half-jacket trend—which, simply, is when a suit jacket only covers half of a person’s body—on Kourtney Kardashian and Blac Chyna a few months ago. Now, according to Scarlett Johansson’s sleek and sexy black ensemble, the trend is back and hotter than ever. It’s kind of a weird trend, in my humble opinion, but Johansson rocks it better than anyone I’ve seen so far. (It probably doesn’t hurt that the outfit is straight from a Tom Ford runway.)

This all comes after Monday night, when, according to Today, the actress addressed concerns over the intensity of paparazzi coming after her. She claims she was followed by a pack of paparazzi, which put herself and her daughter in danger. It’s too bad Johansson isn’t a superhero in real life, because she could totally take care of anyone who puts her at risk. In my eyes, at least, she’s a sartorial superhero, here to save the world one incredible outfit at a time. (Is that what Black Widow does? I’m a fake fan, apparently.)