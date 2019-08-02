This Theory About Scarlet Witch In ‘WandaVision’ Is Wild & We’ll Never Recover

Fans are ready for the next phase of Marvel, so much so that their investigating some wild theories. One such fan-formed hypothesis involves a Scarlet Witch theory from the Disney + series WandaVision. The major studio is no longer confined to just movies, as Marvel will be heading to the small screen with Disney+ Streaming, featuring a slew of TV series.

Marvel has had issues in the past delving into series installments of their properties. But with the streaming service, they’ll be able to tie-in to their film releases far more smoothly, as noted at the recent San Diego Comic-Con. While attending, Scarlet Witch herself – Elizabeth Olsen – offered some clarity on the latest tactic, saying that the spring 2021 release date of WandaVision was so the limited series could lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021.

Wait, hold on. How will this work exactly? Well here’s where the fans come in with their theories, and honestly, we’re willing to buy it. One theory suggests that WandaVision is based on the comic “House of M,” which may suggest Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, is trying to rewrite time to bring Vision back. The theory would also explain how the limited series is set in the 1950s, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, after Vision’s death.

By warping time, Scarlet Witch may be trying to bring Vision back, as Reddit user, u/hiero_, suggests by inciting Wanda’s grief following the events of the recent film installments. “Wanda goes to the past with Vision and builds the life she wanted with him from scratch. It’s pitched as a psychological thriller as Wanda slowly descends into insanity throughout the story. In the comics, this story arc ends with the twist that Wanda fabricated an illusion for herself all along and none of it was real,” writes the Reddit user. In grappling with her grief, Wanda warps various timelines creating multi-verses and becoming, possibly, the antagonist to Dr. Strange’s long-awaited sequel.

“Wanda loses her mind and changes reality. Doctor Strange is the only one who can stop/save her. Mutants are created as a result,” the Reddit user concludes. This wouldn’t only creating a complicated, intricate narrative to explain but would also lead to the possible creation of Mutants who would become known as the X-Men characters. If Marvel wants to really dabble into that realm of their properties, this would be the opportunity to do it.