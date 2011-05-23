ScarJo Gets Schizo In New W Mag

To us, and anyone else for that matter, the bombshell that is Scarlett Johansson would be the last person we would ever expect to see dressed in full-on men’s drag. But she does it so well in the latest W that if the article had no mention of her name, then we would have no idea that it’s really ScarJo underneath all that face paint, drawn-on, thin arched eyebrows and circa 1920s clothing.

According to Scarlett, the idea to dress as Buster Keaton et. al. came up after she and Tim Walker, British fashion photographer extraordinaire, were working on their third bottle of Moet and Chandon from an ad campaign in France last year. Not only was Scarlett outfitted as icons Marlene Dietrich,Sarah Bernhardt and Giulietta Masina, but there was also an Elvis look that was ultimately scrapped. Man, what we’d do to see those outtakes.

Photos: wmagazine.com