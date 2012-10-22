SC Top 10: Alexa Chung Travels With Denim Hotpants, A Chic New Site For Plus-Size Gals, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. The ever-stylish Alexa Chung dishes to our sister site, The Vivant, about the 5 travel essentials she can’t be without (one might be denim hotpants, FYI). [The Vivant]

2. Speaking of Alexa, see her lip-sync along with Karen Elson, Lena Dunham, Tavi Gevinson, and a bunch of other cool chicks in a new election PSA. [Fashionista]

3. Did someone say election? Here’s a look at the top 10 movie debate scenes inspired by tonight’s Obama-Romney tête-à-tête. [Time]

4. A new invite-only plus-size shopping site launches to remarkably chic effect. [Refinery29]

5. Looks like we’ll have to suffer through another season of Simon and the gang: “The X Factor” gets a third-season pickup. [Deadline]

6. More importantly, so did “Homeland.” [THR]

7. Spanish fashion blogger Gala Gonzalez to design a capsule collection for Mango [Grazia]

8. We’d think it was weird if Justin Timberlake didn’t sing to Jessica Biel at their weekend wedding. [Us Weekly]

9. AbFab, indeed: Joanna Lumley to auction off “Absolutely FAbulous” wardrobe for charity [Vogue UK]

