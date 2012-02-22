Say What?! Mark Ronson Sashays Over To The Royal Ballet

Music lovers, you might want to sit down for this one… after releasing his new theme song for the Olympic games “Move to the Beat” earlier this year, award-winning producer Mark Ronson has decided to go for a more intriguing (regal if you will) venture:The Royal Ballet.

The famous producer/songwriterisbest known for his work with top artists like Adele and the late Amy Winehouse (not to mention he comes from a family dynasty full of talented, money making members). Ronson will be collaborating with songwriter Andrew Wyatt of Mike Snow and choreographer Wayne McGregor to create nine songs for a jaw dropping ballet performance that includes 18 dancers. The highly anticipated piece will premiere in April and the songs will “focus on the Jungian theme of anima/animus and the theory of collective masculine and feminine unconscious,” according to the Royal Ballet.

I don’t know about you, but here at StyleCaster we’re beyond pumped for a dance interpretation of the Human Psyche and how Mr.Ronson will reveal the unconscious mind throughhis every note.