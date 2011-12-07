Say What? Brigham Young University Bans Major Fashion Staple

If you listen closely, you can hear thousands of college-aged fashionistas and hipster boys gasping in horror. And this is why: Brigham Young University – Idaho has denounced skinny jeans, claiming that the offensive denim cut violates their honor code. Apparently “form-fitting clothing” = the devil.

Gawker reported the story yesterday, and followed up with email exchanges between a member of their team and several officials at BYU. According to Kevin Miyasaki, the Student Services and Activities vice president, “The wording in the BYU – Idaho dress and grooming standard regarding formfitting clothing is as follows: ‘Clothing is inappropriate when it is sleeveless, strapless, backless, or revealing. It should not have slits above the knee or be formfitting.'”

Okay, so maybe BYU – Idaho students shouldn’t be running around in Jeremy Scott’s spring 2012 collection, but implying that skinny jeans in some way offend the dress code is overkill. And as far as we’re concerned, flaunting a little bedonkadonk never hurt anyone.

What do you think of this skinny jean controversy? Let us know in the comments section below!

Editor’s note: The decision to ban skinny jeans has currently been overturned, however there may continue to be developments, so stay tuned.

Image courtesy of Pulsar Media.