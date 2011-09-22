Say ‘Insta-Cheese’ With the Latest Version of Instagram

If you’re a social media addict like the lot of us here at StyleCaster (be sure to refer to our Tumblr, Twitter and Facebook pages), then you’re probably already a die-hard fan of the photo-friendly iPhone application called Instagram.

An office-wide favorite, this social media tool (which has already gained 10 million users within its first year out on the market) just released version 2.0, complete with new features, including:

An updated user interface

Previewing filter options live, before the photo is caught

Adjusting the tilt shift with a live photo

Addition of four new filters: Amaro, Hudson, Rise and Valencia

Saving high-resolution versions of photos to your phone’s camera roll

Speedier load times

Option to turn borders on and off

These new updates are already getting us excited for the next New York Fashion Week where we’ll sure be having fun utilizing these brand new features at the catwalks in Lincoln Center.

The only thing we would love to see Instagram improve on is making their official website more profile-viewing friendly, so we can scope and check what all of our favorite “Instahomies” have been getting themselves into on our iPhones.

For now, we’ll just have to rely on the Japanese-born Webstagram site.

To those awesome techies in the Pacific, we say a big “Domo arigato” to you all!

Be sure to download the latest version of Instagram, now available through iTunes.

[via Lifehacker & Business Insider]