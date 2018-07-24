Why You Should Add Peaches to Every Savory Summer Dish

From the beach to the pool, the lemonade stand to the farmers market, our list of summer favorites is long and luxurious. When it comes to food, though, even ice cream can’t touch the glory that is in-season summer produce.
Peaches are especially delicious this time of year. They’re a far cry from the pale, rock-hard fruit you can get at the grocery store in the winter. Instead, they’re incredibly fragrant, a beautiful sunset blush color and as juicy and sweet as you could ever hope.
But peaches aren’t just for cobblers and Bellinis. They’re delicious in savory preparations too. The sweet peach flesh can be used to contrast, complement and highlight the flavors in your favorite meals. It works particularly well with grilled meats, and don’t even get us started on the magical combination of peaches and cheese, whether it be blue, goat or Gruyère. You really can’t go wrong.
The next time you see perfect peaches for sale, stock up. You’ll want to add them to all your meals. Here, 13 deliciously savory summer dishes you can make using peaches.
Originally posted on SheKnows.
Peach & Chili Grilled Chicken
Enjoy peach flavor year-round by using peach preserves to make a spicy sauce for chicken. The chili heat helps balance the sweetness of the dish, while vinegar adds a subtle tang.
Photo:
Averie Cooks.
Peach Grilled Cheese
Peaches and Gruyère were totally meant to be. One bite of this sammie, and you'll know it's true.
Photo:
Macheesmo.
Summer Peach Burrata Salad
When you're working with really great ingredients, you don't need a lot of extras thrown in. This simple salad of peppery arugula, creamy burrata and ripe summer peaches is a winner—no fancy add-ins needed.
Photo:
The Herb And Spoon.
Caramelized Chicken & Peach Salad
It can be hard to get excited about having salad for dinner—unless it's one bursting with all kinds of textures and flavors. Peaches, balsamic vinegar, goat cheese and caramelized chicken make this one salad you'll find yourself craving.
Photo:
The Nutritious Kitchen.
Chipotle-Peach Cowboy Beans
Photo:
Salted Mint.
Herb & Peach Grilled Chicken
We love sheet pan dinners when we're trying to put something tasty on the table in a jiff. Chicken thighs stay moist even when roasted at high heat, and a peach and herb sauce makes each bite sing with flavor.
Photo:
Give It Some Thyme.
Avocado-Peach Caprese Quinoa Salad
Turn caprese salad from an appetizer to an entrée by adding protein-rich quinoa, creamy avocado and ripe peaches instead of tomato.
Photo:
Lemons And Zest.
Venison Burger With Peaches & Blue Cheese
Blue cheese is delicious paired with things both savory and sweet. It shines in this burger, made from lean venison and topped with gin-flambéed peaches.
Photo:
Krumpli.
Grilled Tequila-Lime Chicken With Avocado-Peach Salsa
Marinate chicken in tequila and lime juice, then plop it on the grill. A creamy, fruity salsa on top is the final touch you need for a restaurant-quality meal at home.
Photo:
Flavor The Moments.
Grilled Peach Caprese Naan Pizza
Salad is OK, but salad on a pizza? Now there's a dinner worth drooling over.
Photo:
Hello Veggie.
Peach- & Ginger-Glazed Pork Chops
They say that "pork loves sugar," so it makes sense that this sticky peach- and ginger-glazed pork would be totally addictive. A squeeze of lime on top makes the flavors really pop.
Photo:
Easy Cooking With Molly.
Peachy BBQ Tempeh Ribs
Hearty slabs of tempeh simmered in peach barbecue sauce are the summer dish vegetarians and vegans have been dreaming of.
Photo:
Vegan Travel Eats.
Poached Lobster, Peach & Corn Salad
Tender lobster chunks are already a little sweet. Play that up by pairing them with juicy peaches, sweet summer corn and shaved fennel, before topping it all with a tarragon vinaigrette.
Photo:
Le Petit Eats.