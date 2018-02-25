26 Seriously Good Savory Desserts to Try This Spring

If you’re like me, when you hear the word “dessert,” your mind instantly floats to a sweet place filled with chocolate, ice cream, cake, and other sugary concoctions. But contrary to our traditionally understanding of the dish, dessert doesn’t have to leave you on a sugar-high (though we’ve got nothing against it). There are plenty of savory desserts that’ll tickle your fancy and satisfy you just as much after your entrée—just in a different way.

Take Tomato Pine Nut Tarts or Bacon, Beer and Potato Chip Cookie Bars, for example. Just because they’re not covered in chocolate frosting or sprinkles doesn’t mean they aren’t scrumptiously indulgent and decadent—which every dessert should be. Whether they’re covered in bacon, herbs, or nuts, these savory desserts deserve a place in your kitchen (and your stomach!).

Don’t have a sweet tooth, but ready to dig into dessert? These 26 savory meal-enders won’t let you down.