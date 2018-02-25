StyleCaster
26 Seriously Good Savory Desserts to Try This Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Savory Dessert Recipes
Photo: Recipe Runner

If you’re like me, when you hear the word “dessert,” your mind instantly floats to a sweet place filled with chocolate, ice cream, cake, and other sugary concoctions. But contrary to our traditionally understanding of the dish, dessert doesn’t have to leave you on a sugar-high (though we’ve got nothing against it). There are plenty of savory desserts that’ll tickle your fancy and satisfy you just as much after your entrée—just in a different way.

MORE: 29 Copycat Recipes That Are Tastier Than the Original

Take Tomato Pine Nut Tarts or Bacon, Beer and Potato Chip Cookie Bars, for example. Just because they’re not covered in chocolate frosting or sprinkles doesn’t mean they aren’t scrumptiously indulgent and decadent—which every dessert should be. Whether they’re covered in bacon, herbs, or nuts, these savory desserts deserve a place in your kitchen (and your stomach!).

Don’t have a sweet tooth, but ready to dig into dessert? These 26 savory meal-enders won’t let you down.

 

STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Blueberry, Feta, and Honey-Caramelized Onion Naan Pizza

Blueberry, Feta, and Honey-Caramelized Onion Naan Pizza

Photo: Kitchen Confidante
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Tomato Tart

Tomato Tart

Photo: Whipper Berry
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Smoked Salmon Macarons

Smoked Salmon Macarons

Photo: Thirsty for Tea
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Bacon, Beer and Potato Chip Cookie Bars

Bacon, Beer and Potato Chip Cookie Bars

Photo: Life Love and Sugar
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Tomato Pine Nut Tart

Tomato Pine Nut Tart

Photo: Kenan and Kale
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Tammy's Bacon Scones with Maple Glaze

Tammy's Bacon Scones with Maple Glaze

Photo: Baking Mischief
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Simple and Amazing Peach, Prosciutto, and Brie Tart

Simple and Amazing Peach, Prosciutto, and Brie Tart

Photo: Cooks with Cocktails
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Fig Mascarpone Tart with Pistachio Black Pepper Crust

Fig Mascarpone Tart with Pistachio Black Pepper Crust

Photo: Baking the Goods
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Blueberry Basil Tart

Blueberry Basil Tart

Photo: Baking Part Time
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Apple Cheddar Galette

Apple Cheddar Galette

Photo: Nutmeg Nanny
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Drizzled Honey

Fried Goat Cheese Balls with Drizzled Honey

Photo: Go Go go Gourmet
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Bacon Maple Shortbread

Bacon Maple Shortbread

Photo: Closet Cooking
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Blueberry Brie Grilled Cheese

Blueberry Brie Grilled Cheese

Photo: Simply Stacie
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Strawberry Balsamic Crostini with Whipped Ricotta

Strawberry Balsamic Crostini with Whipped Ricotta

Photo: Recipe Runner
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Maple Bacon Cake Pops

Maple Bacon Cake Pops

Photo: The Shirley Journey
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Southern Style Chicken and Waffles

Southern Style Chicken and Waffles

Photo: Garlic and Zest
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Brie + Jam Pretzel Hand Pies

Brie + Jam Pretzel Hand Pies

Photo: Girl Versus Dough
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Bacon Banana Cupcakes

Bacon Banana Cupcakes

Photo: How Sweet Eats
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Cornbread Pull Apart Bread

Cornbread Pull Apart Bread

Photo: Always Order Dessert
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Baked Figs with Goat Cheese

Baked Figs with Goat Cheese

STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Savory Monkey Bread

Savory Monkey Bread

Photo: Dessert Now Dinner Later
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Sweet 'n' Savory Roasted Nuts and Pretzels

Sweet 'n' Savory Roasted Nuts and Pretzels

Photo: Half Baked Harvest
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Goat Cheese and Herb Babka Recipe

Goat Cheese and Herb Babka Recipe

Photo: Chocolate and Zucchini
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Cranberry Brown Sugar Brie Bites

Cranberry Brown Sugar Brie Bites

Photo: With Salt and Wit
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Puff Pastry Apple Tart with Goat Cheese and Honey

Puff Pastry Apple Tart with Goat Cheese and Honey

Photo: Umami Girl
STYLECASTER | Savory Desserts | Incredibly Savory Monkey Bread

Incredibly Savory Monkey Bread

Photo: Good Dinner Mom

