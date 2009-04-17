Saving Fashion

Remember when we told you that the Times Square Alliance and The Port Authority were working together to try to help save the Fashion District with a retail location in Port Authority?

The lineup of designers has finally been announced. With the help of Refinery 29, the 2,500-square-foot space, Blank SL8, will house designers like Rachel Comey, Madewell, Victoria Bartlett/VPL, Charlotte Ronson, Acne and Rogan. The merchandise and store interior will rotate weekly to create entirely new shopping experiences. In total, about 60 designers are participating with all the goods marked down at least 50%.

They’re giving the boys a lot of love too, the third week of May will feature menswear designers exclusively, including StyleCaster favorite, Steven Alan, and Thom Browne’s Black Fleece.