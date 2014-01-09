10 Things You Probably Never Knew About ‘Saved By the Bell’

Are you “Saved By the Bell”’s biggest fan? Whether you just got hooked on the sitcom or know every episode by heart, we have a feeling you never caught these 10 fun facts. Get the inside scoop below on your favorite kids from Bayside High School!

1. Can you imagine growing up with the show called “When the Bell Rings” instead? It almost happened!

2. Zack’s signature blonde locks were a fan favorite, but who knew they were such high maintenance? While shooting the show Mark-Paul Gosselaar had to touch up the roots every two weeks!

3. While Zack was dating Kelly onscreen, Mark-Paul was really dating his co-star Lark Voorhies off-screen—for three years!

4. Which cast members appeared in every episode? That honor belongs to Mark-Paul and Dustin Diamond.



5. Jennie Garth, Jaleel White and Brian Austin Green were a few of the stars who auditioned to be a Bayside Tiger, but didn’t make the cut.

For the rest of the post, head over to OK! Magazine!