New ‘Saved By The Bell’ Movie Trailer Makes Bayside High Look Like a Nightmare

Ever since Lifetime announced it would be creating a movie out of Dustin “Screech” Diamond’s scandalous tell-all book, Behind the Bell, we’ve been waiting with bated breath to see what nasty moments would make the cut. Now, we finally have a teaser for “Saved By The Bell: The Unauthorized Story,” which—allegedly—shows what went on between the Bayside BFF’s once the cameras stopped rolling. And it ain’t pretty.

If you’re craving some sweet ’90s nostalgia, then this movie probably isn’t for you. The two and a half minute scene that was just released takes place at a photo shoot, and shows the actors portraying Lisa and Kelly fighting over Zack, Screech, and Slater as they battle it out in a bizarre push-up contest, all while Jessie is losing it over Slater’s sweat.

If you think the script sounds bad, the acting and casting isn’t much better. Watch the clip, and see for yourself.

In an interesting twist, Mark Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer recently slammed Diamond—who has even admitted that he fabricated parts of the book—for painting a totally unrealistic portrait of what happened behind the scenes. ““That guy is such a d—k,” Meyer told Page Six. “I need to say it. The Dustin Diamond thing is just so silly. It’s just so negative and it always bums me out because I know everybody from the show.” He then added: “I think a bunch of it is bulls—t. I think he’s so full of s—t like his sex tape.”

Will you be watching Lifetime’s “Saved By The Bell: The Unauthorized Story” when it premieres on September 1? Let us know in the comments!