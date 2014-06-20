Happening: Lifetime is Making a ‘Saved By The Bell’ Movie

In what might be the best news we’ve heard all month, Lifetime is making a Saved By the Bell” movie! (Insert obvious “I’m so excited” joke here.)

The movie—is based on Screech’s Dustin Diamond’s scandalous tell-all book Behind The Bell, where he revealed what life was like behind the scenes and on the hormone-fuled set of the iconic teen series. Diamond revealed that everyone (aside from himself, of course) was doing drugs, sleeping together, and some were even having threesomes. This kicked off a slew of press and secret-hunting that Lifetime is now turning into a television movie.

The movie—which will focus on the actual actors while they were making the sitcom—wanted to get things so accurate that they even tapped the original Saved By The Bell casting director, Robin Lippin, to choose the new cast, BuzzFeed exclusively revealed.

According to a press release, the film “delves into the experiences of six unknown young actors placed into the Hollywood spotlight, exposing the challenges of growing up under public scrutiny while trying to maintain the squeaky-clean image of their popular characters both on and off-screen.”

Translation: Scandals! While we loved watching Zach serenade Kelly outside of prom and Jessie dabble with caffeine pill addiction, this tell-all movie is surely going to be much more dramatic than anything that ever happened on- screen.

Mark your calendars now because The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story premieres Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. on Lifetime