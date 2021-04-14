Savannah Is a Serious Threat on ‘The Circle’—Here’s How Far She Makes It

Coming in hot! From the first episode of The Circle, Savannah made herself known to viewers as a serious threat for season 2 of the reality TV competition. So how far does Savannah make it on The Circle? Well, read on to find out.

For those who haven’t watched The Circle before, here’s how the show works: The Circle, which is based on the British reality TV competition of the same name, premiered on Netflix on January 1, 2020. In the first episode, eight or so contestants—who are a mix of real people and catfishes—move into their own isolated apartments within The Circle building, where they can only communicate with other contestants via The Circle, a social media-like computer program that transcribes their messages into text.

Each week, the contestants are asked to rank their fellow contestants. The two highest ranked contestants are named “influencers” and have the power to “block” and eliminate another contestant from the Circle. One by the one, contestants are blocked until there is one contestants left, who is named the top influencer and is awarded $100,000.

So that’s an explainer on how The Circle works. Ahead is what we know about Savannah from The Circle and whether she burned too bright, too fast.

Who is Savannah from The Circle?

Savannah Palacio is a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, California. She was one of the original eight contestants on The Circle season 2 who joined in the first episode. Savannah, who entered the Circle as herself, described herself in the premiere as nerdy and “the girl who’s at home with her glasses on, probably gaming in front of her computer.”

She also said, that while she wanted to build alliances, she had “no problem putting a bitch in check—in the nicest way possible,” which explains her feud with another contestant later in the show. Savannah also revealed that she’s single.

Below is Savannah’s Circle profile:

“Half Mexican, half Filipino who always gives 100%. California grown and rooted in family. Self-proclaimed Sodoku queen who still loves dancing to 2000’s R&B.”

What is Savannah’s job and Instagram?

Savannah lists her job on The Circle as a “data researcher.” On her Instagram, @savpalacio, Savannah also describes her occupation as a “digital creator” and is even signed to the talent management company, Slash. She lists “beauty,” “wellness” and “lifestyle” among her interests. Savannah also comes into the Circle with a decent following of 200,000 Instagram followers (and counting.)

According to Savannah’s Linkedin, she graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a major in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Political Science. Her professional experience includes an internship at House Majority PAC in Washington D.C. and a Communications Coordinator for Miss Amazing Inc. in Los Angeles.