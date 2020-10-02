Praise The Lingerie Gods, Savage X Fenty Is Now Shoppable On Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

Quite frankly, I’ve moved on from asking when Rihanna is going to release new music (because the answer is probably something I don’t want to hear, anyway) and have chosen to fully embrace her sartorial journey. The mogul is just as good at making clothes as she is at making music, and the sooner we all accept that, the sooner we can enjoy what she’s putting out in the world—namely, the fact that Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty is now on Amazon. (!)

And not even just on Amazon—it’s all on Amazon Prime. So you can order all your household essentials along with some Savage X Fenty lingerie, undies or pajamas and have them delivered to your door in *two* days. The year 2020 has already been enough of a mess, so this blessing is truly what we all deserve. Whether you want a little something to wear for your partner, your at-home selfies or just to look at your gorgeous self in the mirror, you can now snag the lingerie of your dreams on Amazon.

Of course, that isn’t the only Savage X Fenty news. The lingerie drop on Amazon was introduced with a second installment of the Savage X Fenty Show—also available to watch on Amazon. If you have Amazon Prime (which, who doesn’t at this point?) you can watch the full 53 minutes and 21 seconds of Rihanna, other celebrities and models showing off the collection and performing on Amazon Prime Video.

I’m talking Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Paris Hilton, Willow Smith, Indya Moore, Normani, Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Demi Moore—and the list goes on. Seriously, before you shop the collection on Amazon, take an hour for yourself and watch the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. You will not be disappointed. I thought Vol. 1 could not be topped, but apparently Rihanna can do the impossible. (Is anyone surprised? Nope.)

Once the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 officially convinces you to shop your heart out—not that any of us really needed much convincing in the first place—there are so many incredible pieces ready to come home with you. Think all your Savage X Fenty lingerie favorites: bodysuits, bras, teddies, corsets and more. Oh, and I did I mention that, just like on the Savage X Fenty site, these items are size-inclusive, too? Sizes are sure to go quickly, though, so grab yours while it’s still available—or run the risk of having to wait an entire year before this opportunity presents itself again.

Shop some of my favorites from the collection below—and then watch the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 on repeat until the pieces arrive. I know I’ll be doing just that.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Not Sorry Lace Teddy

Let’s start with this classic lacy black teddy, shall we? It works as a sexy lingerie piece or, when paired with jeans and heels, the perfect going-out top.

2. Floral Glow Lace Balconette Bra

While lingerie is often only available in colors like black and red, I’m feeling this light purple moment. The Floral Glow Lace Balconette Bra will definitely be getting added to my cart.

3. Living In The Clouds Iridescent Lace Corset

Ooh, I love a corset moment, and you can’t beat this one. The Living in the Clouds Iridescent Lace Corset has adjustable and removable straps, too, so you can choose the fit that feels best to you.

4. Forever Savage Bikini With Rainbow Logo

If you’re not into all the lace, opt for the Forever Savage Bikini with Rainbow Logo instead! These are undies you can wear everyday, so you might as well snag a few pairs.

5. Garden of Eden Front Closure Bralette

Now here’s a really special piece: the Garden of Eden Front Closure Bralette. A simple black bralette made even cuter with the addition of flowers and butterflies. It’s a look that’s simultaneously cute and sexy.

6. Hyper Real Lace & Vinyl Cupless Corset

This Hyper Real Lace & Vinyl Cupless Corset leaves little to the imagination—and it’s seriously hot. For days and nights you want to bare it all, this is your lingerie pick.

7. Forever Savage Bodysuit With Rainbow Logo

Here’s another tame (ish) option for you: the Forever Savage Bodysuit. This is honestly cute enough to throw on with sweatpants while you chill at home or run errands—and it’s under $50. A true winner.