Beyoncé’s Verses on Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Remix Were *Made* for Selfie Captions

Just as things were beginning to get too boring at home, Beyoncé threw all the H-town Hotties a lifesaver by hopping on a remix with Megan Thee Stallion. And let me tell you: These “Savage” (Remix) lyrics are perfect for Instagram captions, just like they are for twerking at the club—well, for now, I mean living room. Stay home and stay blessed by Bey.

The Houston natives dropped the surprise track on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 29. Hot Girls and members of the Bey Hive alike started freaking out as soon as the remix premiered, originally landing on TIDAL before appearing on other streaming platforms.

Megan Thee Stallion, 25, took to Instagram to announce the drop. “I’m literally crying 😭 being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS this shit means EVERYTHING to me !!!! SAVAGE REMIX FT THE QUEEN @BEYONCE OUT NOW,” she wrote in a caption for her post. The Suga rapper also explained that all proceeds of the song would go toward providing coronavirus relief to the city of Houston. “All the artist proceeds of the song goes to @breadoflifehou to support our city during this pandemic! HOTTIES WE UP,” she added.

This release comes days after Beyoncé addressed her BeyGood campaign. “The impact of this pandemic is far reaching, and it’s going to take each and everyone of us to help make a difference,” the 38-year-old star wrote in the caption of her IGTV post. “If one of the organizations we are supporting speaks to your heart, you can join us and contribute by clicking the link in my bio.”

What better way than to BeyGood than to share these lyrics on social media? Honestly, Bey’s verses are too good not to use for your next selfie. You’re welcome.

“Talkin’ to myself in the mirror like “Bitch, you my boo”

For your next mirror selfie.

“I’m a bad bitch, she’s a savage, no comparison here”

When you and your main Hot Girl pose together at your next night out (or Zoom date screenshot).

“If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain”

Got a new pair of skinny jeans you’re ready to show off? Take that flick and caption with this.

“Hips tik tok when I dance”



For when you finally take your TikTok dances to the ‘gram.