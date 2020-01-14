The Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection Is Almost Too Hot to Handle

Scroll To See More Images

Though the chronically single folks among us may dread February 14 every year, the debut of Rihanna’s 2020 Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day lingerie collection might actually be enough to have everyone—regardless of relationship status—looking forward to the holiday for the first time, like, ever. Because seriously, Rihanna’s new V-Day lingerie line is swoon-worthy, and we can’t whip out our wallets fast enough.

The collection features sexy bralettes, mesh bodysuits, flowy teddies and, of course, tons of appliqué hearts. Black, white and red all over, the lingerie screams V-Day. Naturally, Rihanna knew where to draw the line between sultry and cheesy; though pretty obviously Valentine’s-themed, the lingerie is sure to look hot as hell on anyone who wears it.

As if things couldn’t get any better, Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty V-Day collection is size-inclusive, with most of the designs going up to size 3X in undies and other intimates, and 44DD in bras. Because everyone deserves to look sexy. And for those of you worried about a price jump for larger sizes (which, if you’ve ever shopped plus-size, you know this is an actual concern), Rihanna’s got you. All sizes are the same price.

Speaking of prices, the entire line ranges from about $20 to $96, so it’s actually affordable to wear the same lingerie as Rihanna—a dream we didn’t know we had until now. There are even Savage X Fenty lingerie bundles available for purchase—which include sets of several *HOT* matching items—for all you Savage X Fenty VIP members. (BRB, putting this on my V-Day wishlist.)

In the spirit of the holiday, we’ve gone through and picked out a few of our fave pieces from the line. Whether you’ll be showing the goods off to the mirror or a partner (or both), you’re gonna look amazing, sweetie.