Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Is Here & The Pieces Are Hotter Than Ever—Here’s What We’re Shopping

In case you need some sexy inspiration, all you have to do is flip on your Amazon Prime and tune into the latest Savage x Fenty runway show. Rihanna seriously outdoes herself every year with this one. She’s managed to turn a typical fashion show into a worldwide fashion event, complete with musical performances, stunning visuals and of course, epic fashion looks.

If you’ve been eyeing something from the collection or just want to browse for your next sexy (or comfy!) ensemble, it’s easier than ever to shop the Volume 4 drop. The collection has officially landed at Amazon and you can take advantage of Prime delivery to get your picks even faster. The drop includes bras, panties, robes, tank tops, sports bras, pajama shorts and much more. And of course, everything comes in the full range of sizes that Fenty is known for. Each piece is available in size XS through 4X. Here’s everything we’re shopping from the drop right now, try not to add everything to your cart all at once… or do, because hey, we’re never judging.

Womens Velvet Vixen Lace-Up Bralette

You don’t typically think hot pink when it comes to lingerie, but I’m here for this fiery color. The lace up detail is the perfect peek-a-boo moment.

Womens Going Platinum Mesh Cheeky Panty

The visible “thong” makes this look like you’re wearing two panties in one. The mesh panel reveals just the perfect amount of skin.

Womens Sharp Dresser Lace Bustier

Wear it for your sexy nights in and also pull it out during Halloween to be a sexy witch, vampire, cat or whatever!

Womens Renaissance Rose Body Harness

Harnesses are seriously having a moment in fashion right now. They’re so verastile; you can wear it in the bedroom or over your favorite t-shirt or crop top on the streets.

Womens Psychedelic Velvet Short Robe

Sometimes you do want to cover up a little, and when you do, reach for this super cute (and velvet!) wrap robe . You’ll instantly feel glam as you’re waiting for your Door Dash order.

Pin Up Low-Impact Sports Bra

I love that these days, workout sports bras can be taken from the gym to the bar with your girlfriends. The mesh paneling on this one gives it an edgy look that you can easily pair with your favorite sneakers and a gold necklace and hit the town in.

Devoré Dreams Velvet Sleep Cami

I’m a big believer that you should feel cute even while you sleep. If this sheer set with velvet details doesn’t pull you quickly into dreamland, I don’t know what will.