Want: A Colorful Silk Bracelet That Raises Money For Charity

What: A colorful silk bracelet with a gold-plated serpent coiled around the fabric. It comes in olive (shown), rust, yellow, green, and turquoise.

Why: In addition to being a chic and colorful addition to any outfit, 10% of proceeds from each Arm Yourself bracelet from Satya is donated to Home of Hope, an organization that creates an opportunity for sustained physical, educational, and holistic well being for exploited girls in South Africa.

“The inspiration for this was the year of the snake, which is the symbol of transformation and renewal,” designer Satya tells StyleCaster. “When I was in India last year, I found a small cast piece in the shape of the snake. It was so elegant, I thought designing a snake collection would be stunning.”

How: “Stack them up,” Satya says. “We used a color palate that looks amazing together.”

Arm Yourself Bracelet, $48; at Satya Jewelry