SNL’s 40th Anniversary Special is Going to be Epic

(CG News)

Here’s a good reason to plan on staying home February 15th: “Saturday Night Live” is turning 40 years old and plans to celebrate with a pretty epic show. On a Sunday.

A short teaser released last night informed us that the guest stars will be abundant—former cast members like Eddie Murphy, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, as well as celebs like Jon Hamm, Kerry Washington, Emma Stone, Derek Jeter, Paul McCartney, Melissa McCarthy, Jerry Seinfeld, Robert De Niro, Jack Nicholson, Jim Carrey, Peyton Manning, Betty White, and members of The Five-Timers Club, Tom Hanks, Alec Baldwin, Paul Simon, Justin Timberlake, Christopher Walken, and Steve Martin, with more guests being revealed in the coming weeks.

Also: Taylor Swift, and Kanye West.

Yes, Taylor and Kanye will be in the same building, and we really hope a sketch—or a duet—is involved.

Get excited—we have a feeling this episode will be one worth staying in for and watching live, or at least following along on Twitter in real time.

SNL 40 airs on Sunday February 15 at 8 p.m. on NBC.