Saturday Day at the Northside Festival

I spilled a glass of milk on my Blackberry and now the a key won’t work so I have to copy and paste it any time I want to type the letter A. I stopped getting the internet on my phone which is a small loss until I need Google Maps. The worst part though is losing Twitter. Alas, I was not able to Twitter updates to StyleCaster’s followers on the Northside Festival this weekend. If I was, here’s what would be my rundown of the L Magazine presents Eight NYC Bands You Need to Hear (or, More Accurately, Seven of the Eight).

Tweet #1: Drummer from The Beets wasn’t able to get off work to play this show.

Tweet #2: The Albertans. Such gentle rockers. Warm. I love singer Joel Bravo’s voice. Belongs on the Juno 2 Soundtrack.

Tweet #3: Search pow wow! music. 1st search result? The Zango Music Tribal Fires Catalog of today’s top Native American music artists.

Tweet #4: pow wow! has confused me on what year it is. Their music is fuzzy 80s or 90s. Maybe it’s my crop top that’s confusing me too.

Tweet #5: Darlings. Oh so sweet and then oh so rocker guitar. JJ confused and torn.

Tweet #6: Anamanaguchi is going to take up all 140 letters of my tweet with that name.

Tweet #7: Anamanaguchi has trapped me in a video game with their 8-bit music.

Tweet #8: Anamanaguchi’s music holds the key to unlocking Super Mario Brothers cheats.

Tweet #9: “Once you complete the game, go to the world map and enter Start, L R L R X X Y Y,” you say?

Tweet #10: Emanuel & the Fear. More people on stage than allowed characters in a Tweet.

Tweet #11: I like that E & the Fear can say, “Full orchestra.” I like the word philharmonic.

Tweet #12: Xylos. I think I’m in love. They’re such sweet and precious Indie pop.

Tweet #13: Do I know their lead singer or is he just a prototype of, “hot preppy hipster boy”?

Tweet #14: SAVOIR ADORE.

Tweet #15: If I weren’t sweating profusely, I’d be dancing like an effing maniac right now. Booze would help remove my inhibitions too.

Tweet #16: After a beer, I suddenly feel sexier. People around me are now funny and attractive.