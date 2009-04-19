Saturday at Coachella Rundown

For those of you who like me are having a sugar high from a Blondie from Amy’s Bread you just ate and can’t focus on anything, here’s a run down of what happened at Coachella yesterday:

The Killers headlined Coachella Saturday night and well… not much really happened. They performed and 50,000 people had a good time. The. End.

M.I.A. was a secondary headliner and had to have some of her fans thrown off the stage by security after M.I.A. invited them on to her stage.

TV on the Radio played an awesome show in front of what appeared to be a quilt.

Jenny Lewis performed her solo act (unlike last year when she fronted Wilco at Coachella). Just like every male musician I know, the crowd loved her.



Okaythanxbai!