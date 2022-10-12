Shoppers Call This Vibrator With 41,000 Perfect Ratings a ‘Soul Snatcher’ For Its Orgasm-Inducing Capabilities — Get it on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I see a lot of vibrator reviews that make a product worth the hype, but none like this one. I mean let’s cut to the chase and look at the stats. First of all, the Satisfyer Pro vibrator touts over 55,000 reviews with most of them being perfect, five-star scores. And unlike other clitoris-stimulating vibrators, this one doesn’t typically retail for hundreds of dollars. What more could a gal ask for? A vibrator that’s affordable, produces “soul-snatching” orgasms and is currently on sale for Prime Early Access sales? Sign us up.

In case you haven’t heard, Amazon Prime is doing a sneak-peek, early access savings event that lets shoppers save across all categories, including skincare, home, kitchen and, yes, vibrators. The best part is there’s no coupon code to keep track of. Just look for the Prime Early Access savings label on your favorite products and start saving. But, of course, you must be a Prime member to take advantage of the deals, so make sure to sign up first if you haven’t yet. Okay, now back to the reason we’re all here: the soul-snatching vibrator.

Satisfyer Pro 2 Air-Pulse Stimulator

The Satisfyer uses air-pulse clitoral stimulation, which is essentially a no-contact pressure wave of air that mimics suction, pressure and all the good stuff that goes on down there. The Satsifyer Pro 2 is the new and improved version of the Pro. It’s equipped with a stronger internal motor that allows it to be more powerful but also quieter at the same time.

One reviewer wrote that they actually “cried because it changed my life” when speaking of this vibrator. ” I swear to all that is holy I finished two, TWO, back to back O’s in under 20 minutes,” they added, “which for me is a GD miracle.” Ah, yes. Cue the tears.

This vibrator has 11 different intensity levels that you can switch through easily with the touch of a button. And you don’t have to worry about anything getting in the way of you and your action with this toy. Since it’s marked with a IPX7 waterproof rating, it’s totally protected against any ~wetness~. In face, it can even be fully immersed in water for up to 30 minutes of use and still be totally fine. New bath time buddy?

One reviewer said this vibrator “will rob your body and soul like a thief in the night!” They went on to say, “Had to literally pick up the toy & tell it NO after my 2nd back to back orgasm & force myself to put it away. My exact words after reaching complete orgasm ‘you’ve got to be the devil’ Definitely worth the buy.”

Well with reviews like these, who needs an actual partner? I kid, I kid! Pick one up now for over $10 off of the regular price of $49.95. Get the best O of your life according to reviewers for just $34.95 today only.