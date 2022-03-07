Shoppers Say These $10 Leggings Are ‘Like Slipping Into a Cotton Ball’ & They ‘Fit Perfectly’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that it’s getting a bit warmer outside, we no longer have to bundle up with five different layers of clothing. Spring marks a time to transition your wardrobe from heavy fabrics to lightweight materials. It also means wearing clothes that flaunt bright colors and are super versatile. So, to make things easier, we’ve been searching far and wide for the clothes you absolutely need in your spring closet. It’s time to meet the pair of leggings you simply won’t want to take off these next few months: Satina’s High Waisted Leggings.

First, let’s start with the material: a perfect blend of spandex and polyester. The brand refers to it as its “peachskin” fabric that’s smooth like butter. Anything this cozy goes straight into our carts, periodt.

These leggings are also high waisted and super flattering. They hug your body in all the right places and the waistband doesn’t roll, which is a true godsend.

Not to mention the fact that you can pick between full and capri lengths, as well as whether you want a pair with pockets (I mean, who doesn’t??). Having options like this is great for if you’re in between sizes and want to make sure it crops at your ideal spot. Plus, there are literally soooo many color options. We counted 30 for just the full length pairs!

“These are the softest leggings I’ve ever had, and I’ve had plenty,” wrote one shopper. “They are like slipping into a cotton ball. They are comfortable, stretchy and not sheer at all.”

This glowing review makes total sense, since Satina’s High Waisted Legging is the #1 bestseller in its category and has more than 52,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Below, learn more about why shoppers can’t stop buying these leggings. We have a feeling they’re going to take over your spring wardrobe very, very soon.

The interesting part about these leggings is that there are only two size options: one size and one size plus. While this may sound a little suspicious, Satina designed these leggings to have so much stretch that they cover all sizes and body types. One size fits those who usually wear a size small, medium or large (sizes 2 through 10). Anyone who wears XL or XXL should opt for the one size plus fit (sizes 12 through 20).

“They fit perfectly, hold where they should and don’t create muffin tops as most fitted pants do on me,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I bought one pair of black, just to try them out. Less than a week later, I owned 5 pairs.”

As for care, it’s easy. Just toss them into the wash with similar colors and tumble dry on low temp.

“Love these!!!! Will definitely be ordering more,” wrote another shopper. “Hard to find a good pair of leggings that are soft and stretchy. No muffin top with these. Rather flattering.”

The limit does not exist when it comes to adding onto your legging collection, and it’ll seriously be lacking without these buttery soft leggings. They’re not the #1 bestseller on Amazon for nothing, just sayin’.